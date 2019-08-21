Keenan Farms announces addition to marketing/sales team

Kettleman City - Keenan Farms is proud to announce the hiring of Elizabeth Keenan, daughter of President and CEO Robert Keenan. Elizabeth graduated from Santa Clara University, class of 2017, with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She will be taking on a dual role of domestic sales and marketing.
Keenan Farms was founded by Charles Keenan in 1972. It was one of the first commercial pistachio processors in California and remains today, the longest-running processor in the $3 billion industry. Robert Keenan, president and CEO of Keenan Farms, stated, “It gives me great satisfaction to welcome my daughter to the Keenan Farms Team. From a young age she has shown an enthusiastic interest and natural curiosity for the business, which has undoubtedly led to her desire to become an official part of the Team.”
When asked to comment Elizabeth Keenan stated, “The pistachio industry has always been an important part of my life; I grew up on my family’s farm, where I gained a deep appreciation for California agriculture. I’m excited to join my family’s legacy, and I look forward to contributing to our growth and success.”
