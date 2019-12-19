HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and theft of a safe from a home in Hanford and is looking for any additional information citizens may have on the case.
Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 12, the Kings County Sheriff's Office responded to the 14000 block of Grangeville Boulevard regarding a burglary.
Upon arrival, deputies said they observed severe damage to the north side of the residence and upon investigation, learned that a large steel safe had been extracted from the residence.
In the office of the residence, officials said a large gray metal safe was detached from the floor boards and dragged out of the residence using a tow rope and possibly chains through the north wall of the office.
Missing items from the residence include firearms, cash, silver bars, baseball memorabilia, coin collections, a Rolex watch, a gold band with diamonds, signed photographs of OJ Simpson and Bruce Jenner, as well as paperwork and documents for a business, officials said.
Kings County Sheriff’s officials said Fresno Police Department recovered an empty safe in the 3500 block of east Michigan in Fresno. They said the safe has been processed and submitted for forensic analysis, while evidence was collected from the scenes and is also currently being processed.
KCSO is currently following up on several leads and authorities said if anyone has any additional information regarding this case, to contact and leave a message for Det. Andrew Mazza at 559-852-4647.
