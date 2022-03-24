Kings County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday apprehended and arrested a man in Hanford for unlawful possession of a firearm and for an outstanding warrant on a prior DUI arrest.
At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies arrived at 9000 East Lacey Blvd. in Hanford to serve DeAndre Threadgill with an emergency protective order, a sheriff's office press release stated. Kings County Dispatch ran a records check on Threadgill and discovered he had an active Kings County driving under the influence (DUI) warrant issued for his arrest with a bail of $200,000.
Deputies contacted Threadgill and placed him under arrest for the warrant. Authorities searched Threadgill and reportedly located a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. The firearm contained 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to authorities. The handgun reportedly did not have a serial number and was a “ghost” gun, thus making it untraceable, according to authorities.
Threadgill had previously been convicted of a felony and was not permitted to possess the handgun or ammunition, the press release stated.
Threadgill was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and the DUI warrant. His bail was set at $260,000.