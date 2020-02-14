KCSO detentions deputy arrested for secretly recording sexual encounters

HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own detention deputies Friday after an investigation revealed he secretly recorded sexual encounters and later harassed a victim, officials said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Kings County Sheriff’s detectives said they arrested 25-year-old Slater Lee Bach when he arrived for work at the Kings County Jail.

Bach, a detentions deputy, was served a misdemeanor arrest warrant on suspicion of two counts of invasion of privacy, two counts related to “revenge porn,” three counts of possession/distribution of child pornography, annoying phone calls, and destroying or concealing evidence.

According to a press release from KCSO, Bach’s charges arose out of an investigation conducted by detectives after being contacted by a confidential victim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives authored and served search warrants during the course of the investigation and said they recovered valuable digital evidence.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation revealed that Bach secretly video recorded sexual encounters with the victim without her knowledge or consent. They said Bach then sent the videos and several sexually explicit photographs of himself to a second victim.