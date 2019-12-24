HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and several patrol cars descended on homes around the county this weekend, bringing nothing but holiday cheer.
On Saturday, members of the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, who serve on the SWAT team and patrol division, delivered toys to around 60 families and a total of about 150 kids.
KCSO Sgt. Chris Barsteceanu said the association partnered with Walmart and Kings River-Hardwick Elementary School for toy drives and were overwhelmed to see the response from the community and the school.
Between the two locations, Barsteceanu estimates around 800-1,000 toys were collected — quadruple the amount that has been collected in the past several years the SWAT team and KCSO have done the drive, he added.
Barsteceanu said toys for every age range were donated, including a few larger items like bikes and computers, not to mention donations of wrapping paper and money.
He said some of the school resource officers reached out to the schools in the county and got names of kids who might need a little extra joy this Christmas.
Not only did deputies and others in the department offer to help with whatever was needed, Barsteceanu said deputies volunteered their own time to deliver the gifts.
Wanting to make sure they helped as many families across the county as they could, he said they delivered gifts to families in Kettleman City, Stratford, Home Garden, the Island District, Armona, Corcoran, Lemoore, Hanford, and the east side of the county. They also helped a few extra families who reached out to the office via facebook.
Barsteceanu said it was a sight to see as the SWAT truck and patrol cars pulled up to the homes and officers jumped out with gifts. He said the families thought it was really neat and the kids loved it.
Being able to give back and not just be the people that show up during bad times is something Barsteceanu said makes the deputies feel good, especially after all the support they receive from the community. He said it was rewarding just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces.
Barsteceanu said the success of the drive is really a testament to the community and everyone who helped.
“If it wasn’t for the folks in the community, this would not be possible,” Barsteceanu said, adding a thank you to the parents of members of the Sheriff’s Activities League who helped wrap all the gifts.
He said he was grateful to everyone for the team effort and thanked Sheriff Dave Robinson for his leadership and being the driving force in allowing the deputies to help the community in different ways.
