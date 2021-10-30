There is a lot of talk about the global supply chain right now. The media and White House like to talk about having Christmas gifts on the shelves and semiconductor chips for automotive manufacturers. As important as those things may be, why is there no mention of American exports?
With so much of the global food supply grown in the United States, you'd think exports and their value to our economy and the rest of the world would receive more coverage. California grows approximately 90% of the tree nuts produced in the U.S. Meaning the U.S. exports roughly two billion pounds of nuts annually.
Nuts are just one example — exports from the U.S. fill a massive void in the world's food supply chain. How are delays impacting the food supply of countries that rely on U.S. exports? Where's the media coverage on that side of the issue? Where is the White House?
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, bottlenecks and weak links have surfaced in the global food supply chain. In hindsight, a shipping issue at our nation's ports seems like the next logical supply chain kink. I guess we should ask ourselves where the next issue is and how we get in front of it instead of waiting until it's nearly out of control.
For decades we have enjoyed the benefits of a global market to supply the needs of our everyday lives. We've learned how fragile our seemingly fool-proof system is in the last nineteen months.
I wish this article ended with some advice or a glimmer of hope for the supply chains horizon. Unfortunately, that will have to come from someone else. I wish you the best in these trying times and encourage you to keep fighting the good fight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.