HANFORD — Kings Community Action Organization has launched its first ever Community Champion campaign and is ready to maximize the donations it receives for needed programs across the county.
Going into the holiday season, Executive Director Jeff Garner said KCAO wanted to launch a campaign where the organization reaches out into the local business community to ask if businesses are willing to match donations to KCAO’s Food Bank.
The first business the organization asked was James G. Parker Insurance Associates. Garner said the agency agreed without reservation to be the first Community Champion.
“They were all for it,” Garner said, adding James G. Parker Insurance Associates agreed to a dollar for dollar match of up to $5,000.
Garner said the money — which he hopes will get up to $10,000 with the match — will go toward supporting KCAO’s Food bank and the various programs under the umbrella of the Food Bank, which provides over a million pounds of food to community members throughout the year.
In Kings County, Garner said around one in every four children is considered food insecure, meaning they don’t always have access to healthy food or don’t know when or where their next meal will come from.
In addition, he said the county has what are called food deserts, which are pockets of areas where people don’t have access to a large grocery store with produce or healthy and affordable food options.
All these factors pose challenges and Garner said KCAO is always looking to enhance their services in any ways they can.
With this Community Champion partnership with James G. Parker Insurance Associates, Garner said KCAO can continue to expand its services for families in need, meet demands and maintain their equipment.
Many programs are provided through KCAO’s Food Bank, including:
Monthly food distribution: 11 distribution sites across Kings County in Avenal, Corcoran, Stratford, Kettleman City, Hanford and Lemoore provide helps to around 8,400 individuals every month, Garner said.
Emergency food bags: In addition to monthly food distributions Garner said emergency food bags are available to people who have fallen on hard times, due perhaps to being displaced by a fire, medical issues or job loss. He said about 60-70 emergency food bags are given out per month.
Holiday food baskets: Just before Thanksgiving, Garner said holiday food baskets filled with turkey and other holiday fixings were given to families in need. He said more holiday food baskets will be handed out before Christmas.
Summer food program: This program is offered to children up to the age of 18. Garner said KCAO coordinated with schools, parks and recreation departments, and churches to help distribute lunch and snacks at sites to kids during the summer when they are out of school.
Backpack food project: Recently, Garner said KCAO started this program for kids in the Kettleman City heart start and Stratford preschools. He said every other week, kids are sent home with a backpack of food for the weekend so their families have enough to eat.
Additional support: Garner said KCAO started working with local shelters and housing programs like the Frasieur Home, Samuel’s House, Hannah’s House and Barbara Seville Women’s Shelter to provide additional food to help offset their costs. The organization has also started to help offset costs for the the Episcopal Church of the Saviour Soup Kitchen.
Garner said the Food Bank, which is located in Lemoore but services the entire county, is instrumental for keeping things safe and secure to be able to provide for these programs and many others.
Garner said he applauds James G. Parker Insurance Associates for stepping up to be the Community Champion.
“It has been fantastic to see their commitment,” he said.
