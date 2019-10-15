HANFORD — The Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) received almost $47,000 in funding to help community members with their utility bills.
The non-profit announced Friday they received a total of $46,934 which will help Kings County residents pay their gas or electric bill, according to the KCAO website.
The utility program provides assistance once a year and is available to any Kings County resident who qualifies. Those who are interested need to apply for the program and can call (559) 415-7215 to learn more information.
KCAO recommends that to bring the following materials to apply for utility assistance in person:
Valid picture identification and social security card
Proof of residency
Both current electric and gas bills, all pages
Proof of income for last 30 days for everyone in the home, dated in consecutive order
The person applying must be authorized on the bills and reside in the home.
KCAO also announced the remaining dates and locations for October food distribution.
Food items are available to families and individuals throughout Kings County, according to the organization’s website. In order to receive items, residents must complete an application and be within the income guidelines.
Food distribution will take place in Hanford from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Koinonia Church, 12536 Hanford-Armona Rd. Distribution will take place in Lemoore from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Iglesia Vida Eterna, 133 W. D St.
KCAO provides a variety of other additional services for locals in Kings County including head start school, child assistance, weatherization, family resources and more. To learn more about KCAO’s services, visit its website at kcao.org.
