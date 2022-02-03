The Kings County Grand Jury investigated two complaints against the Corcoran Cemetery. The grand jury issued its findings in a 2021–2022 report.
The complaints centered on alleged "unkept grounds and dry grass, with flags and flowers strewn about."
The complaints stem from the 2020–2021 fiscal year. Due to time constraints, however, they were not investigated by the grand jury in place at the time. Instead, the 2021–2022 Kings County Grand Jury visited the cemetery on Aug. 5, 2021, to investigate.
Grand jury members visited the cemetery to view, "first hand, the situation," a summary explained.
"The cemetery was found to be in good order with green grass in most areas," the summary continued, noting staff was working to maintain the grounds at the time the grand jury visited.
Because the Corcoran Cemetery is designated as a community facility, burial plots have a variety of headstones, with most also having flower containers.
"The grand jury noticed that some headstones were below the level of the grass," resulting in water covering some headstones, according to the report.
Although the grand jury report notes most cemeteries have published policies regarding the removal of flowers, at the Corcoran Cemetery real and artificial flowers are "left at the grave site until they are blown away or removed by visitors."
The grand jury also faulted the cemetery for failing to provide "preprinted" information sheets for prices.
Grand Jury Recommendations
- Continue to develop a specific schedule for maintenance of the grounds to make sure that the grounds remain respectful.
- A policy should be adopted and published that identifies a regular schedule for removing flowers that are no longer appropriate to be displayed.
- A professional brochure should be printed and made available not only at the cemetery but be available at other agencies such as the chamber of commerce.
- A regular maintenance schedule and policies and procedures manual should be adopted and approved by the board of trustees and distributed to each employee to create understanding and work expectations.
- Adopt and carry out a plan to raise sunken headstones back to ground level.
- Create a professional website to help communicate information regarding the cemetery.
The Corcoran Cemetery is managed by an elected board of trustees as a "special district" subject to state regulations. The cemetery is required to submit an annual report to the California Office of the State Controller, and is subject to audits of finances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.