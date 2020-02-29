Karing for Kreatures cares for a Tegu

LEMOORE — Dr. Kaitlen Betchel of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital enjoys seeing exotics in addition typical pets like dogs and cats. Jared Hinojos of Visalia brought in his Tegu (an over 3-foot omnivorous lizard native to Argentina).
Jared feared that Horus had eaten a toothbrush while strolling around his home. After an exam by Dr. Betchel, an X-ray revealed that there was indeed a toothbrush in the intestine of the reptile. Unfortunately, Horus was very ill and Dr. Betchel feared the toothbrush had severed his intestine. If so, Horus' odds of survival were bleak. Dr. Betchel explained that euthanasia was a reasonable option.
She worried that Jared could pay for a costly procedure and ultimately Horus would be unlikely to survive. Jared signed the euthanasia consent, but before Dr. Betchel began the procedure, he reconsidered. He decided that he was willing to take the risk and attempt to save his beloved pet. Jared hugged Horus goodbye and Horus went into surgery around 10 p.m. on Feb. 3. A little after midnight, Dr. Betchel called Jared.
His voice was tentative with emotion. He expected the news that Horus had passed. However, Dr. Betchel explained that Horus had come through surgery and he was being monitored in recovery. She hesitantly explained that his odds were still not good. The toothbrush had severed the reptile's intestine in three places, which causes a huge concern for infection.
Horus is one tough lizard! He was stable and went home the next evening. Jared brought Horus in to Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital daily for a week for antibiotic injections.
After a week, Jared and the seven-member surgery team celebrated the success, but Dr. Betchel still cautioned everyone that Horus was not out of the woods. On Feb. 24, Horus came for his final post-op exam. Dr. Betchel was ecstatic! Horus was walking around the exam room, flicking his lizard tongue, and proudly strutting his reptile attitude.
Dr. Betchel said, "This was likely a once-in-a-lifetime surgery and I am so honored that Jared trusted me with Horus' care." This is a success that Jared, Dr. Betchel, and our entire staff will always remember.