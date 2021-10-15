K-9 Deputy Bos is no longer on the job and is living his best life, but according to his former handler and partner, Eric Johnson, the pooch hasn’t fully caught onto the idea of retirement just yet.
“He gets excited when I go to work,” Johnson said. “When I start my patrol car, he thinks he’s going to work still and meets me at the door.”
Johnson was first partnered with Bos — a Belgian Malinois — On Halloween 2012, and the duo were patrolling together in December of that year. Over the next nine years, he became the face of the K-9 program at the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Belgian shepherds often have a reputation for being “land sharks,” but Johnson said that Bos stood apart from the pack thanks to his friendly and outgoing temperament. It made him the “PR dog,” and a big hit at schools.
However, Bos was still a professional with a big role to play in sniffing out drugs and assisting in the takedown of suspects. He would rather be pet, but was more than ready to bite — and there were plenty of criminals and suspects in his nine year career who learned that lesson the hard way.
Despite the K-9s's ability to catch and subdue suspects, Sgt. Nate Ferrier, the public information officer for the KCSO, said K-9s are an excellent tool for de-escalation as well.
“Obviously, like I said, most folks don’t want to get bit by a dog,” Ferrier said. “I know I don’t, so I would give up and come out. And so that happens time and time again, and so a lot of those situations – without the dog – would’ve ended in a use of force of some kind.”
It prevents an incident from going sideways, and in some cases, can save lives.
As of September, the time for policing has passed for Bos, but he’s just the second K-9 to retire this year. In August, the K-9 Deputy Jax – a German Sherpherd – also retired. Jax had served with the KCSO for eight years under two handlers.
The transition from K-9 to retired house pet doesn’t come without its challenges. As part of the job, they have to be hyper-focused on work, often being kept in a kennel until it's time do a job. Johnson says that Bos has had an easier time transitioning into civilian life because of his social nature, and he’s worked to integrate the dog into his family.
Meanwhile, handler Matt Washburn is still in the field with his K-9 partner, Bluz. While Bluz likely still has several more years of service to look forward to, Washburn is already working to get him into a place where he’ll be ready to retire when the time comes. Unlike Bos, Washburn says that Bluz is “all business.” But he’s made steady progress in the five years they’ve been working together.
“He’s still fairly young, so he still has some years of work that I should be able to get out of him, and he’s made a big progression as I’ve had him,” Washburn said. “So when I got him, he was completely antisocial with everybody. But as time progresses, he’s learning like, okay, Eric can pet him.”
Washburn said that as more time passes, he’ll likely calm down even more.
Currently, Bluz is one of four K-9s on the KCSO force following the retirement of Jax and Bos.
As for Johnson, he said he’s retiring from the handler side of the job. For him, there is no replacing Bos.
“I will never get a dog like him ever again – he’s like a once-in-lifetime dog,” Johnson said. “So I’m afraid if I try to get another one, then I would just be comparing him, and I’d never be happy again.”
Funding for K-9 deputies is done through the KCSO’s annual crab feed. A fund is also provided by Hanford veterinarian Brian Fawcett of Hanford Veterinary Hospital.
