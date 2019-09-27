HANFORD — With a donation from a local nonprofit, all the K-9 officers in the county now have a place to train.
Thursday morning was the grand opening of the brand new K-9 agility field in Hanford, located next to the Hanford Police Department PAL building.
The field holds weekly K-9 training for multiple law enforcement agencies in Kings County, including the Hanford Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Kings County Sheriff’s Office and Avenal Police Department.
The six-month project finally got off the ground with a donation of $14,500 from Paws and Claws Fundraising.
With the donation and some extra help from the Hanford Police K-9 Foundation, the Hanford Police Officers’ Association, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Brando Fund, the Lemoore Police Officers’ Association and the Avenal Police Officers’ Association, the field was able to be fixed with privacy fencing, redone sprinklers, curbing, decomposed granite and about 17,000 square feet of sod.
The entire project ended up costing about $20,000 and Officer Chad Medeiros also spent his own time building some of the obstacles in the obstacle course.
Sgt. Justin Vallin, who oversees the Hanford PD K-9 unit, said any given Wednesday, about 10 K-9 officers and their partners train at the field for four hours.
“K-9 units take on a lot of responsibility for the departments and they train a tremendous amount,” Vallin said.
KCSO currently has five K-9s, LPD has two, Avenal has one and Hanford has three dogs with the possibility of a fourth K-9 in the upcoming year, Vallin said.
Vallin said without the generous support of Paws and Claws, the field would still just be dirt and the agencies would still be looking for places to train every week.
“Truly, from the bottom of our hearts from the Hanford Police Department as well as the Hanford K-9 Foundation, thank you for all you did,” he told Michelle Reed, Judy Crawford and Jackie Barberick from Paws and Claws.
Vallin presented a plaque to the ladies of Paws and Claws in recognition of their donation.
Paws and Claws is a nonprofit animal organization that strictly raises funds to support local shelters, seniors or disabled veterans who would like to adopt dogs, and are big on spaying and neutering cats.
Reed would visit the site periodically to see the progress and said it was great being able to see how the money helped the K-9 units.
Reed said she know the importance of law enforcement and having K-9 officers to help protect other officers and residents.
“It’s a big benefit to the whole community,” she said.
Crawford agreed, saying she thought it was wonderful that all the agencies would get to train at the field.
“I’m so happy that they have something like this to utilize,” Crawford said.
As an added bonus, HPD, KCSO and LPD officers performed K-9 demonstrations Thursday.
Reed said she loved the chance to see the dogs in action while training.
The ladies of Paws and Claws said they were happy that the officers were happy and that they would continue to help the K-9 units in any way they can.
