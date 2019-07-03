HANFORD — Investigators are asking for any information on a shooting that occurred Tuesday and left one juvenile injured.
Just after 2:45 p.m., Hanford Police officers responded to Adventist Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim in the Emergency Room.
Upon arrival, officers said they contacted a 17-year-old male who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he gave a vague description of what had occurred and did not cooperate with law enforcement to try and identify the suspects.
The juvenile's 18-year-old cousin, who helped bring him to the hospital, was also uncooperative and the only information given was that the shooting occurred in Hanford, officials said.
Officers and detectives checked some of the areas the juvenile described as being the location of the shooting but said they were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting.
Authorities said both the juvenile and witness are known gang members and the shooting is believed to be gang related.
The case was turned over to investigators from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at 585-2535.
