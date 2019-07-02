A crowd of approximately 300 dairymen and community members filled the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Friday, June 28, to culminate June is Dairy Month by crowning a new Dairy Princess and honoring a business and a dairy person very important to the Kings County Dairy Industry.
Joe Neves, Chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, served as Master of Ceremonies for the District 7 Dairy Princess contest. Judges included: Shannon Fast of Fresno, Elizabeth Giannini of Visalia, and Maureen Lemos of Waterford. Lauren Dutra of Hanford was crowned the 2019/20 District 7 Dairy Princess by outgoing Dairy Princess Jolene Simas. The daughter of Brian and Donna Dutra, Lauren will be a senior at Hanford High School in the fall. Kiera Searcy, the outgoing District 7 Alternate Dairy Princess, crowned her successor, Morgan Spiro, of Hanford. Morgan is the daughter of Neal Spiro and Patricia Spiro. Morgan plans to continue her education by attending the University of Wyoming. These girls will be ambassadors for the dairy industry during the coming year, attending meeting, appearing in parades, and bringing the news of healthy eating habits by choosing dairy products to children in Kings County classrooms.
Dino Giacomazzi, a local dairyman and MC for this June Dairy Month event, presented Farm Credit West with a plaque giving them the honor of Dairy Business of the Year. Ryan Dooley manages the Hanford office which offers financial assistance to farmers and dairymen in our area. He gave special recognition to John Gregory, who retired about 10 years ago, for helping to bring this organization to what it is today, being philanthropic to numerous groups as well as individuals in this community.
The honor of Distinguished Dairy Person of the Year was given to Ed Vink, General Manager of the Kings County Dairy Herd Improvement Association. Ed’s son, Erik, introduced his father, telling the story of the family’s involvement with milk testing in the early days of his career. The laboratory was located in their garage, and all family members helped with the testing of the milk samples. Ed has been involved with the DHIA for over 40 years.
Jackie Giacomazzi, chair of the scholarship committee of the Kings County Dairywomen, presented certificates to Michael Almeida and Kent Sheldon from Hanford High School and Reid Jacobs from Lemoore High. Each recipient of the $1000.00 awards gave a brief talk highlighting his plans for the future.
The June Dairy Month Committee wishes to thank all those who took part in this event. The tables were decorated by businesses in the community supporting the dairy industry. Guests were invited to take home the promotional items which adorned each table. The Committee also wishes to thank the California Milk Advisory Board which co-sponsors the District 7 Dairy Princess contest.
