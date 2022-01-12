Former Hanford High and Fresno State football standout Juju Hughes is on the move. Hughes was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Monday after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 8.
Hughes appeared in seven games for the Rams in 2021, mainly appearing on special teams. He had five total tackles.
Hughes played at Hanford High from 2012 to 15, before playing for the Bulldogs at Fresno State from 2016 to 2019.
Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has familiarity with Hughes, as Holmes was the Rams’ director of college scouting when the team signed Hughes as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2020.
Hughes also played 12 games for the Rams as a rookie.
