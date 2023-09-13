Juan Tafolla has worked in early childhood education for fifteen years, across multiple programs and even cities. But this year, Tafolla is starting a new position, in his first year as a special education pre-school teacher at a new Shelly Baird satellite class in Kettleman City.
The classes exist as a partnership with the Reef Sunset Unified School District, and Tafolla said the new satellite classes open up new opportunities for students in Kings County.
“We’re very excited for that,” Tafolla said. “Because before, students were transported for two hours, two hours and a half to the main campus at Shelly Baird Hanford. Picking up every student from their hometown to the school was a lot of time. Here, we’re blessed to have this classroom.”
Tafolla’s strategy as a special education teacher is to fully engage his students through activities. He works with students to teach them new words and remind them of good manners including using phrases like “Thank you” and “You’re welcome.”
He said his favorite part of teaching is motivating his students.
“I play with them, I role model and interact with them,” Tafolla said. “That’s my biggest satisfaction, is that teaching is not just ‘here’s a book’. It’s also guiding them, asking them questions or showing them how things are, how things look or how things work.”
“Using our five senses, we’re able to retain more in our long-term memory — the good experiences and the new skills,” Tafolla added.
Tafolla said the requirements for success for his position as a pre-school teacher include being both kind and firm to his students. Tafolla believes that this approach will lead to his students feeling both valued and validated.
“That comes along with being respectful to students, because they know that they’re being treated with respect, that they’re being treated with kindness but at the same time being firm on classroom management and expectations,” Tafolla said. “Then they know that we, as educators, care for them.”
Tafolla also serves as a trustee on the board for the Armona Union Elementary School District. He says it’s a way to give a voice to his community and that he knows the schools well because of his children's experience.
He also wanted to thank some of the other members of his team at the satellite school.
“We have nine students, and they have different disabilities," Tafolla said. "I have teacher assistants that are great. We work as a team, and the support from the administration, my co-teachers and our professional teachers is great. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to get the job done.”