Juan Tafolla has worked in early childhood education for fifteen years, across multiple programs and even cities. But this year, Tafolla is starting a new position, in his first year as a special education pre-school teacher at a new Shelly Baird satellite class in Kettleman City.

The classes exist as a partnership with the Reef Sunset Unified School District, and Tafolla said the new satellite classes open up new opportunities for students in Kings County.

“We’re very excited for that,” Tafolla said. “Because before, students were transported for two hours, two hours and a half to the main campus at Shelly Baird Hanford. Picking up every student from their hometown to the school was a lot of time. Here, we’re blessed to have this classroom.”

