Kings County retains its ranking as the nation's third most productive dairy county supplying 2.27% of federal order milk from California with 375 million pounds in the month of May 2021. Kings is behind Merced and number one Tulare, who pumped out 5.8% of the state's milk at 973 million pounds.
Kings dairy operators are getting better prices for their product this holiday season — good news for the county's No. 1 crop
Market reports say retail dairy sales are strong ahead of the holiday. During the week ending Nov. 21, retail natural cheese sales rose roughly 15% versus the same period in 2019, while butter purchases increased 5% on a two-year basis.
Slow growth in U.S. milk production and strong demand have lifted the futures sharply higher in the past few weeks.
Western United Dairymen says the Class III average for 2022 surged to $19.55 per hundredweight, while Class IV reached $20.20 per hundredweight. If prices remain at these levels, next year will be the second highest on record, behind 2014.
The bulk of our milk goes to Class IV. $20 milk compares to the 2020 average of 18.60 per cwt and $16.30 in 2019, according to the Kings crop report.
USDA says per capita dairy consumption has been up since 1975 when the average American consumed just 539 pounds of dairy foods per year. Last year, the average American consumed 655 pounds of dairy in milk, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter, and other dairy foods. The 2020 figure represents an increase of 3 pounds per person over the previous year.
As to the hot topic of inflation and its impact on consumers, the average price of a gallon of milk in California this year is around $3.79 per gallon says USDA. The average price in 2020 was $3.76.So milk is not the reason inflation is hurting. Look elsewhere like gasoline — up 50% in the past year. Instead dairies are selling more overseas trying to keep up with rising feed and labor costs here.
Storms bring hope to California cities and farms
This week's "atmospheric river" storm brought heavy rain and snow to the Sierra offering hope those empty reservoirs would be filling up this water year. And there is more on the way as the NWS says the storm door is open through the end of the year.
Heavy snow is forecast through Christmas at Huntington Lake says a forecast report. Heavy snow is expected Dec. 14,15,16,21,22,23,24,25 and Dec. 26. That's good news for both skiers and farmers who depend on the runoff from the San Joaquin River needed to fill the Friant Kern Canal this spring. The same goes for the upper Kings watershed that feeds Pine Flat Dam with similar, but more moderate precipitation expected over the same days.
What's in the bucket already?
On Wednesday the San Joaquin precipitation index stands at 128% of average, tracking the second wettest year of 2016/17. Tulare Basin Index reads 75% of average, even though Giant Forest got 4 inches of precipitation with the Tuesday storm this week. Up north, things are better with the Northern California Index reading 165% of average for the date. Shasta Dam saw 4.25 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. The dam has recorded 20 inches so far this water year compared to just 25 inches all last year!
In the upper Kings watershed Big Meadow now has 36 inches of snow depth today compared to just 10 inches this time a year ago.
NWSHanford says, "Current ensemble solution for the extended period shows another possible tap of atmospheric river moisture is on its way."
Observers say this all amounts to a real comeback story after one of the driest Novembers on record, following one of the wettest Octobers and now a big December in the Sierra.
Sequoia hotels closed until May
Those late summer wildfires have closed several Sequoia and Kings National Park lodges putting a damper on visitation in 2022 — long after the fires are out. The concessionaire for Wuksachi Lodge and in Sequoia and John Muir Lodge in Grant Grove say they won't open their doors until May.
Detour heading to the coast next summer-thru March 2024
The existing Kings River Bridge at Stratford was built in 1942 and widened in 1987. CalTrans says the bridge continues to deteriorate, and the columns that support the bridge continue to corrode. The bottom of the bridge’s widened portions shows signs of cracks about 5 feet long and spaced as close as 3 feet in the center. Studies found that replacing the bridge was required to address the structural and seismic deficiencies. Work on the bridge will start next August and last through March 2024, closing Hwy 41 — the most popular route to and from the Central Coast.
CalTrans was going to reroute traffic through the Avenal Cutoff, a report to KGAG said. But planned major reconstruction work by the county on the Avenal Cutoff road that links 198 and NAS Lemoore to Highway 5 — threw a wrench in that idea
A county engineer says no decision has been made over how to manage phased work to fix the eroding road base and whether to close the road or do one-lane detours over time along the 15 mile road. But in any case, CalTrans now plans to ask motorists to head to the coast along Hwy 198 and connect back back to Kettleman City along SR 269. It's going to be a chore to head to Pismo for about 19 months.
Who will replant the forest?
Under the last administration, H2-B guest workers from Mexico and Central America were barred from doing forestry work in the US. Industry sources say seasonal temporary workers, mainly from Mexico and South America, perform most of the reforestation work in the U.S., entering the country in October each year for a six-month planting season.
Now under Biden they are allowed again and indeed are in our own southern Sierra this fall helping to clear downed trees and preparing to replant all those millions of trees lost in the recent wildfires.The foreign workers are allowed in only if a contractor can attest to the fact they can find no Americans willing to do the work.
In fiscal year 2019, the Department of Labor certified about 11,000 visas for forestry and conservation work. The entire program is capped at 66,000 workers across numerous occupations, mainly in landscaping and groundskeeping.
The program has been around for years with one employer noting he rarely sees Americans willing to take the type of jobs he’s placed in the last 22 years seeking foreign guest workers.
According to the Forestry Resources Association, there is an approximately three-to-five year backlog in replanting trees to restore forests that have been damaged by wildfire, hurricanes, and delays caused by the pandemic throughout the United States. Nearly 10,000 H-2B forestry workers plant approximately 1.6 billion trees each year, contributing to 85 percent of trees planted annually in the United States (8-9 percent of this acreage is on federal land).
