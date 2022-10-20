Facing a dry future, Westlands and westside towns like Avenal need each other.

Small western Fresno and Kings County towns like Coalinga, Huron and Avenal are in the same boat as Westlands Water District. They have no potable local water supply but depend on imports from Northern California.

All are short on supplies this drought year and likely in the future, but have a joint strategy that may yet come to the rescue. It is a strategy that this year - the state appears ready to help make happen.

