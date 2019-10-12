CORCORAN — Third time’s a charm as John Muir Middle School in Corcoran has once again been accepted to take part in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP).
The school is one of just 33 communities in the U.S., Canada and Brazil to participate in Mission 14, becoming part of the U.S. Space Program and performing cutting edge scientific experiments.
The students compete against one another to design a proposal for an experiment that will be run concurrently in space by an astronaut at the International Space Station and on earth by the student designers.
The experiment will test the effect of microgravity on whatever the students choose to design their experiment on, likely creating an experiment that has never been done before.
In the first year of the program, Mission 12, the chosen group’s experiment was to see if broccoli would germinate better in space than on earth. In July, the mission 12 students presented their findings at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., standing right under the Space Shuttle Discovery.
During last year’s Mission 13, the final group’s experiment was to try to hatch brine shrimp, something Principal Dave Whitmore said had never been done before.
He said the group members did research on what went wrong in past experiments — like using algae to get oxygen to the shrimp — and called people for professional advice, until it was suggested to them to use dissolved oxygen. The result:
“Five 12-year-old girls from Corcoran became the first group ever to successfully hatch brine shrimp,” Whitmore said with pride in his voice.
The Mission 13 group will now also get the opportunity to present at the Smithsonian and will write a national blog for the SSEP.
“They are very excited about that,” Whitmore said.
The students launched into the proposal writing stage of Mission 14 with an assembly Friday, which featured special guest Dr. Jeff Goldstein via Skype. Goldstein is the director of the National Center for the Earth and Space Science Education and the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Space Education, and the director of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Goldstein talked about his education with the students and how he became an astrophysicist.
He told the students that as babies grow and learn to talk, they begin to touch things and ask questions as a way to figure out and understand how the world around them works.
“Humans are born curious, we’re born to explore [and] we’re born to ask questions,” Goldstein said. “You are born scientists.”
Goldstein also told the students that there will be moments in their lives when something happens that is so powerful and important that it will change them forever, like the moment he watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969.
He said he decided to create the SSEP to inspire students like he was once inspired and to allow them to do everything just like a professional scientist would, from the hypothesis to the experiment.
“This program is about allowing you to be scientists and engineers right now, so that you can prepare for what scientists and engineers actually do in the real world,” he said, adding he couldn’t be happier that the entire school is participating.
Whitmore was also very happy that the school was accepted to participate again for the third straight year. He said they raised $20,000 and wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of many people.
Whitmore said the students have been studying microgravity and how to write experiments and will soon get into groups to design their experiments. Every one of the school’s students will take part in the program in groups of four or five students.
He said the students have been very creative in the past, designing experiments that interest kids their age, like testing osmosis with gummy bears.
“If it’s science, it’s science,” he said with a chuckle.
Whitmore said there will be around 150 proposals altogether, which he will then narrow down to 40. From there, experts from around the county will pick out the top three projects to be sent to the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.
Program officials will then choose one final project from the school that will head to the International Space Station 250 miles above the surface of the earth.
