Thursday's job fair is considered a collaborative effort between the county Job Training Office, Kings County Human Services Agency, Kings Community Action Organization, and the City of Hanford among other agencies.
"About 50 potential employers registered to attend the job fair from various industries including financial services, manufacturing, social services, law enforcement, education, health care, retail, government, and the nonprofit sector," said JTO Program and Business Services Director Laura Magana.
According to Magana, most of the employers attending the fair were return attendees while 10 to 15 were new.
The job fair has been an annual event put on by Kings County in the past, usually having 1,000 job seekers attend. The exception was 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The job fair was held in 2021 with about 30 businesses attending. The Job Training Office lowered the number of attendees because of state safety guidelines and wanting to reduce the potential for COVID spread.
"That event saw about 150 job seekers find work," Magana said.
As of July 2022, Kings County's unemployment rate is 6.1%, down from last year's 9.8%, compared with the California's unadjusted rate of 3.9%.
Hanford's unemployment rate is 5.3% as of June 2022, nearly mirroring the county rates from last year.
Magana said that jobs are important to Kings County's economy because they are the primary source of income for households.
"We try to provide good paying jobs where people can provide for their families or buy a house," Magana said. "The more of those types of jobs we can bring in, the better off the community is ... and we just want to see the community do well."
According to Savino Perico at the Kings Community Action Organization, 358 attendees came through the fair looking for employment, which is more than double from 2021.
Among the various Kings County agencies in attendance were the Veterans Services, Human Resources, Public Health Department, Kings Rehabilitation Center, Kings County Office of Education, and the County Chamber of Commerce.
Joyce Bailey, a personnel technician with the Kings County Human Resources Department, provided a list of the various job openings available including entry-level clerical work and attorneys positions within the District Attorney's office.
"We'd like to fill many of these positions as soon as possible," Bailey said. "Some require written exams and certain education requirements, and others don't."
One particular county position needing immediate filling is one for a detentions deputy and detentions technician. Applicants are required to submit to an extensive background check through the Sheriff's Office.
The two positions require a twelfth grade/high school education, and part-time applicants are not required to take a written exam.
For more information regarding employment, contact Magana at the Kings County Economic Development Corp and the Job Training Office at 559-852-4976.