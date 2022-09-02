Applications for $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding for small businesses are now available, according to the Kings County Job Training Office.
The grants are specifically allocated to assist small Kings County businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants must meet several eligibility criteria pertaining to revenue loss caused by the pandemic and must also provide the following documents: W9, business license, and tax returns for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Applications are being accepted electronically.