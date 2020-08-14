Joanna (Fernandes) Corder
March 29 1928 -August 1, 2020
March 29 1928 -August 1, 2020
On Saturday Aug 1 at 8 pm Joann was reunited with her parents, Joseph and Anna Fernandes in Heaven.
She had battled serious medical problems for several years, the last year being especially hard. At her passing at home were her daughters Coleen and husband Donald.
Joanna was born March 29th 1928 in Hanford to Joseph and Anna Fernandes and lived in Kings County most of her life. She attended Grangeville Elementary School in her younger years and graduated Hanford High Class of 1947.
She went to cosmetology school to be a hair dresser after high school but motherhood called. And eventually 4 children, Cathleen (Texas) Leslie(Fresno) Mark(Hanford) and Coleen (Lemoore) became her vocation.
After a turbulent 1st marriage ending in divorce she met her current husband and they married in 1965 and moved to Alameda. IN 1968 the family moved back to Lemoore and settled in their home on Lacey Blvd.
Joanna lives behind her husband Donald, daughters Cathleen, Leslie, Coleen and son Mark, Brother joseph Jr, 6 grandkids, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Joanna was cremated and is at home.
She had battled serious medical problems for several years, the last year being especially hard. At her passing at home were her daughters Coleen and husband Donald.
Joanna was born March 29th 1928 in Hanford to Joseph and Anna Fernandes and lived in Kings County most of her life. She attended Grangeville Elementary School in her younger years and graduated Hanford High Class of 1947.
She went to cosmetology school to be a hair dresser after high school but motherhood called. And eventually 4 children, Cathleen (Texas) Leslie(Fresno) Mark(Hanford) and Coleen (Lemoore) became her vocation.
After a turbulent 1st marriage ending in divorce she met her current husband and they married in 1965 and moved to Alameda. IN 1968 the family moved back to Lemoore and settled in their home on Lacey Blvd.
Joanna lives behind her husband Donald, daughters Cathleen, Leslie, Coleen and son Mark, Brother joseph Jr, 6 grandkids, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Joanna was cremated and is at home.
To plant a tree in memory of Joanna Corder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.