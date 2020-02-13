JJ Brown takes Hanford to Texas

HANFORD — Following the recent win of the KJUG Country Competition and a debut performance on Broadway in Nashvill, Hanford resident and musician JJ Brown will perform for the first time in Killeen Texas, with country stars and hit-makers Thompson Square on Feb. 21.

“JJ Brown is the real deal. A story teller with a great voice. One of America's great, future troubadours,"​ said ​Bill Bell, producer and guitarist for Jason Mraz and Tom Cochrin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brown is a USN Navy veteran and country singer / songwriter. He recently performed in front of a full house at the Hanford Fox Theater in December 2019, with Jon Langston and Thompson Square. He has shared the stage with other artists like Lauren Alaina, Dylan Scott, and Matt Stell. As well as other household names like Clint Black, Peter Frampton, Kevin Costner and The Doobie Brothers.

He is known for his lyrical stories and high energy shows. His blended sound has been compared to Keith Urban, Eric Church, and Bruce Springsteen. His music has been described as Country, Rock, and Americana. His lyrics tell stories of life in the military, love, and empowerment. JJ Brown's music aims to get you dancing, laughing, and maybe shedding a tear or two.