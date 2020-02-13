JJ Brown takes Hanford to Texas

HANFORD — Following the recent win of the KJUG Country Competition and a debut performance on Broadway in Nashvill, Hanford resident and musician JJ Brown will perform for the first time in Killeen Texas, with country stars and hit-makers Thompson Square on Feb. 21.
“JJ Brown is the real deal. A story teller with a great voice. One of America's great, future troubadours," said Bill Bell, producer and guitarist for Jason Mraz and Tom Cochrin.
Brown is a USN Navy veteran and country singer / songwriter. He recently performed in front of a full house at the Hanford Fox Theater in December 2019, with Jon Langston and Thompson Square. He has shared the stage with other artists like Lauren Alaina, Dylan Scott, and Matt Stell. As well as other household names like Clint Black, Peter Frampton, Kevin Costner and The Doobie Brothers.
He is known for his lyrical stories and high energy shows. His blended sound has been compared to Keith Urban, Eric Church, and Bruce Springsteen. His music has been described as Country, Rock, and Americana. His lyrics tell stories of life in the military, love, and empowerment. JJ Brown's music aims to get you dancing, laughing, and maybe shedding a tear or two.
Thompson Square is a Multi-platinum husband and wife duo Shawna and Keifer Thompson who are known for their Country Radio chart toppers "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not" and "If I Didn't Have You", as well as their latest critically praised album, Masterpiece, which debuted at No. 3 on the influential iTunes Country Albums chart.
The concert is in Killeen Texas, which is near Fort Hood. An Army base and military town. JJ Brown is excited about this show because he finds that his experience and stories from the Navy while stationed in Lemoore relates well to his audience. He will be performing his new song HWY 43 and his local favorite More Lovin’ All Around.