Jamison recognized as model continuation high school

LEMOORE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced recently that 43 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2020, including a school in Lemoore.
“Donald C. Jamison Continuation High School in Lemoore has cultivated a supportive learning environment where each student’s academic and social-emotional needs are met,” said a press release from the California Department of Education. “Students learn real-world business and entrepreneurial skills through an innovative screen print program, and a leadership class teaches civic and community engagement through partnerships with organizations like the Special Olympics.”
Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages 16 through 18 who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.
You have free articles remaining.
The MCHS Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education and the California Continuation Education Association. The program honors continuation high schools for the comprehensive services they provide at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling.
The Model Continuation High Schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involved assessments and data. The process included a peer review panel and on-site visit.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and determination of the teachers, school staff, and administrators who are helping these students to thrive personally and academically,” Thurmond said. “With the right guidance, encouragement, and support, students in continuation high schools can access the same career and college opportunities after graduation as their peers in traditional school settings. These model schools give students a chance to not only succeed in high school but in life.”
The 43 schools selected as MCHS retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the 2020 CCEA State Conference in San Diego on May 1–3.