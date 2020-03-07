Jamison recognized as model continuation high school

LEMOORE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced recently that 43 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2020, including a school in Lemoore.

“Donald C. Jamison Continuation High School in Lemoore has cultivated a supportive learning environment where each student’s academic and social-emotional needs are met,” said a press release from the California Department of Education. “Students learn real-world business and entrepreneurial skills through an innovative screen print program, and a leadership class teaches civic and community engagement through partnerships with organizations like the Special Olympics.”

Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages 16 through 18 who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The MCHS Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education and the California Continuation Education Association. The program honors continuation high schools for the comprehensive services they provide at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling.