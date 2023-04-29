Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash, located at 705 W. Grangeville Blvd., is hosting a food drive for first responders.
From May 1-5, all sales made from hot food at Jackpot Sinclair will go directly to first responders in the Hanford area.
Ali Azizuddin, owner of Jackpot Sinclair, has previously donated to the police and fire departments, and said it's all about giving back to the community.
“First responders are important to all of us because anytime anyone of us needs help they are the first ones on the scene. If they are strong, then our community is strong,” said Azizuddin.
The week-long food drive is just another way for Azizuddin to show his appreciation for first responders, saying he believes as a local business owner that putting the community first is vital.
“This is another way we can appreciate them because you know they work 24/7, whether it’s Christmas, Easter, or any day really, they make it possible for us to enjoy our time with our families,” said Azizuddin.
Azizuddin is encouraging all Hanford residents to come out and support the food drive next week, pointing to the cause as beneficial for everyone in the community.