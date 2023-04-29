Jackpot Sinclair Gas Station & Car Wash, located at 705 W. Grangeville Blvd., is hosting a food drive for first responders.

From May 1-5, all sales made from hot food at Jackpot Sinclair will go directly to first responders in the Hanford area.

Ali Azizuddin, owner of Jackpot Sinclair, has previously donated to the police and fire departments, and said it's all about giving back to the community.

Tags

Recommended for you