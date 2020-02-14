100 international volunteers coming to Corcoran

CORCORAN — Corcoran will go international next month as Up with People makes a stop in town.

The nonprofit will bring about 100 volunteers from 17 countries to Corcoran in March to volunteer in the community leading up to a musical performance.

“Our main focus is community involvement and interacting with the youth here [in Corcoran],” Up with People Promotion Representative Kaitlin Anderson said. “In talking with our sponsors, they really want to bring this crazy idea of 17 countries and 100 people into the city.

The non-profit group, which was founded in the late ‘60s, uses the power of music and volunteerism to teach young adults how to interact in a multi-cultural environment.

The Up with People volunteers, hailing from countries such as Australia, China, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Nepal, Kosovo and others, will participate in more than 100 hours of community service in Corcoran throughout the week of March 16-23.

The week-long stint in Corcoran is part of a five-month tour that snakes through the United States, Canada and Europe.

In addition to other endeavors, the program will host school workshops that focus on diversity and the navigation and celebration of cultural differences.