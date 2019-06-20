HANFORD — The Hanford City Council has found the person that will lead the city through the end of the year.
With the resignation of current City Manager Darrel Pyle and his employment set to end in July, council decided to act quickly and interview candidates for the position of interim city manager.
During its meeting Tuesday, Council unanimously voted to hire Mike Olmos, who retired in 2017 after 16 years with the city of Visalia. He has over 40 years of experience as a city planner, public works professional, economic developer, local government and city manager.
Council members said they were very impressed by Olmos, have confidence in his abilities and look forward to working with him over the next few months.
“We are lucky to have such a qualified local candidate willing to come and help our community,” Mayor Sue Sorensen said. “I think Mr. Olmos has a lot to share and hopefully we can grab on to a lot of his experience and bring that into our community.”
Olmos will serve as the interim city manager until Jan. 3 — unless he or the city elects to terminate the agreement early. In the meantime, the city will go through the process to recruit and hire a new permanent city manager.
Olmos’ salary will be $12,000 a month and he will be entitled to reimbursement for any business-related expenses he may incur. There will be no other compensation or benefits.
According to the city staff report, Olmos is a graduate of Porterville High School and California State University, Fresno. After graduating college, Olmos worked for over a decade for Tulare County as a regional land use and environmental planner before going into the private sector as a planner.
In the late ‘80s he worked as director of building and planning for the city of Tulare, and from 1990-2001 he was the community development director and assistant city manager for the city of Reedley.
Olmos worked for the city of Visalia from 2001-2017 in various positions, including city planner, community development director, public works director and assistant city manager. He was Visalia’s city manager from 2013 until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 65.
Sorensen thanked Olmos for taking this challenge in retirement and said his dedication to serving and helping Hanford be successful is shown in his willingness to accept the position.
Pyle said he has known Olmos for over 20 years and described him as “rock-solid,” “steady under pressure” and said he has vast experience with the types of issues Hanford deals with on a regular basis.
“I can say with great confidence that Mr. Olmos will be a great addition and an asset to you in going through the recruitment process in search for the next long term city manager,” Pyle said.
Pyle’s last day of work is July 5. He was given an extension on his employment contract, which was scheduled to expire June 30, in an effort to finish some city business he is currently working on.
Pyle, who served as Hanford city manager for almost seven years, was hired to become the new city manager of Norman, Oklahoma — a city of about 110,000 people. He said he and his wife wished to live closer to their two grown children.
Additionally, Pyle’s employment agreement was amended to address his involvement in the city’s current litigation with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC.
If the matter proceeds to trial, Pyle has agreed to participate in depositions and a trial, if needed. If he is required to travel away from his future workplace to participate in any proceedings, the city will pay his travel and lodging expenses.
