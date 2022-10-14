Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez, who took the reins of the city's department in July, sees stabilization and recruitment as two of his primary goals over the next 24 months.
Nevarez was sworn in July 25 as interim chief following Chief Jose Garza's retirement.
"I want to start by creating a stable leadership. I also want to recruit and retain the qualified officers we hire. When I signed on we only had eight officers for a city with a population of 15,000 citizens," he said. "Now we have 15 officers at the department. My hope is to fill our ranks so we can offer the best quality of police service to this community."
Nevarez said that part of his job is to find the balance between what the city needs in its police force and what is fiscally possible.
"We aren't a big city and that means that the budget is smaller than a city like Fresno," Nevares continued. "There's a saying, if you ask a police chief if he needs more officers, he won't say no. For a city this size, around 20 peace officers would be enough to have patrol shifts and dedicated detectives."
A recent hire, Officer Mariano Sanchez has been with the Avenal Police Department for four months.
Sanchez, who speaks three languages, was born in Oaxaca Mexico and moved to the U.S. when he was four years old.
"My family speaks Zapotec and that's my first language. When I got here I had to learn Spanish and English," Sanchez said. "I remember being nine years old when my dad was pulled over in a traffic stop, and I had to translate for them. That's when I realized I could help people."
Sanchez, the second oldest of six siblings, was the first in his family to attend college and he graduated in 2017 with his bachelors degree in criminology for law enforcement.
"I want to help people and make my parents proud of me. They have been migrant workers my whole life so I grew up seeing that part of the community struggle first hand. I have those experiences to help me as a police officer empathize with a victim and the language skills to communicate effectively," Sanchez said.
In addition to filling the department with officers, Nevarez said that he intends to build more trust between the community and the department.
"I'd say trust is the most powerful and important tool for the police. We can't serve our community properly if they don't trust us. This is especially true for our migrant community members. While many do speak English, some of our community only speaks Spanish and that language barrier can cause distrust."
Nevarez explained that his parents were migrant farm workers and that he takes the experiences from that to better serve his community.
"I want Avenal to be a national model for trust between our community and the police. Nobody hates a bad cop like a good one," Nevarez said. "Cities can boast that they are safe, but it doesn't mean anything if their community doesn't trust them."
Nevarez shared his thoughts about social unrest and police mistrust that have become more prominent over the last several years.
"I wasn't offended by the defund the police movement because I understand that police departments tend to absorb a large portion of a city budget. Sometimes that funding is better spent elsewhere," he said. "If a community has somewhere safe for kids to be after school then you see less juvenile crime and that means less police involvement. That's not a bad thing."
Nevarez said his open-door media policy stems from his time at the Fresno Police Department under the oversight of Jerry Dyer, the current mayor of Fresno.
"Jerry showed me that we have to engage with media because if we aren't part of the story then we become the story," he said. "Trust goes both ways, and part of how we gain and keep a community's trust is to be open and transparent."