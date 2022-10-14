Avenal Police Chief Robert Nevarez, who took the reins of the city's department in July, sees stabilization and recruitment as two of his primary goals over the next 24 months.

Nevarez was sworn in July 25 as interim chief following Chief Jose Garza's retirement.

"I want to start by creating a stable leadership. I also want to recruit and retain the qualified officers we hire. When I signed on we only had eight officers for a city with a population of 15,000 citizens," he said. "Now we have 15 officers at the department. My hope is to fill our ranks so we can offer the best quality of police service to this community." 

