The Hanford branch of the Kings County Library is offering two free 90-minute classes each Saturday on a wide range of topics ranging from meditation to money habits, and from Origami to writing.
“The whole point of it is free involvement to the public, even if one or two people show up, as long as they’re having a good time,” said Reference Librarian Sherman Lee. “It’s not so much about numbers but just getting people into the library, and we quite literally have our regulars who have come to more than one of these classes, and pretty soon some friendships are developing.”
The idea for the program came from a series of classes the library hosted that was initially set to be only attended by veterans. Attendance was low, and after the classes were opened to the general public, attendance greatly increased.
After the veteran-focused classes ended in April 2022, Lee proposed an idea for a new series of free classes open to the public to the library’s programming committee. The series began in May 2022.
“We were looking to get local individuals connected to experts, who would come to me and say, 'hey, I’d like to teach a class at the library',” Lee said. “I passed it through the library’s programming committee, who approved it, and we’d get them on the schedule.”
Initially, there were three classes each weekend rather than two. However, when Lee started distributing small slips asking for feedback from each class participant, she noticed a common trend.
“We got feedback and asked people what they wanted,” Lee said. “They said 'I wish this class was longer.' Starting this year, we started having 90-minute classes. It’s worked out well. The previous year, we had three one-hour classes. Now we have two classes on Saturday, 90 minutes each.”
Lee said there weren’t any major changes planned for the library’s classes in the future, adding the classes would remain free.
“This is the first time in the Hanford library’s history, as far as I know, that we’ve had free classes open to the public,” Lee said.
Lee said that classes focusing on arts and crafts that let students bring something home, such as a class focused on charcoaling, traditionally have some of the higher turnouts for the library. The more popular classes can pull up to nearly 20 people, but Lee emphasized that the free classes aren’t about the numbers.
“Hopefully, we’ll make this more of a community place,” Lee said. “The library is more than just books and computers.”