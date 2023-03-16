The Hanford branch of the Kings County Library is offering two free 90-minute classes each Saturday on a wide range of topics ranging from meditation to money habits, and from Origami to writing.

“The whole point of it is free involvement to the public, even if one or two people show up, as long as they’re having a good time,” said Reference Librarian Sherman Lee. “It’s not so much about numbers but just getting people into the library, and we quite literally have our regulars who have come to more than one of these classes, and pretty soon some friendships are developing.”

The idea for the program came from a series of classes the library hosted that was initially set to be only attended by veterans. Attendance was low, and after the classes were opened to the general public, attendance greatly increased.

Associate Editor / Reporter

