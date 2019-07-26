HANFORD — After several successful events, Inspire California will once again host a “Kid’s Day” community literacy event this weekend.
The event, hosted in conjunction with the Kings County Library, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hanford branch, 401 N. Douty St.
Inspire California high school students from Hanford, Hanford West and Sierra Pacific high schools will volunteer at the event. The students will lead small reading groups, coloring stations and summer crafts tables.
Aaron Brieno, Hanford native and founder of Inspire California, organizes these literacy events with the dual objective of providing opportunities for Inspire California high school students to volunteer in their community, and to promote early childhood literacy within the Central Valley.
At the “Holiday Kid’s Day” event in December, over 100 Kings County grade schoolers participated in a variety of holiday-themed activities.
Students like Irene Botello said they had fun working with the kids during the holiday literacy event and loved seeing the kids’ creativity.
“Working with them has opened my eyes to what it truly means to give back to our community,” Botello said after the event.
Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development and mentoring opportunities to high school students in Hanford.
Tanya Russell, manager of the Kings County Library Hanford branch, said the library was excited to partner with Inspire California for another event.
Russell said the events are a great way for both the library and Inspire California to have community outreach and mentor kids and teens.
After Kid’s Day, Russell said she was impressed with the high school volunteers and gave credit to Brieno and his community-oriented program.
“He does his best to connect with the community,” she said.
Additionally, a large number of children’s books were donated for the holiday event and given to the kids who participated in the activities.
Brieno said Inspire California will again give out free children's books worth hundreds of dollars to members of the community. Specifically, he said books will be given to students from preschool to fifth grade.
Brieno hopes to have more Kid’s Day literacy events in the future and Russell said she’s happy to keep the partnership going as long as possible.
