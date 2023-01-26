A room at Avenal State Prison was filled with excited inmates and their families Thursday as the California Prison Authority (CALPIA) held a graduation ceremony for inmates.

Inmates cheered each other on as they received their certificates — some were being awarded with apprenticeships. The certifications consist of inmates completing 144 hours of instruction and a minimum 8,000 hours of hands-on experience.

“We have poultry, egg production, general fabrication, furniture, laundry and healthcare facility maintenance, in addition we have administrative, warehouse and maintenance and repairs support functions here at Avenal,” said Nicole Collins, assistant general manager of facility operations for CALPIA.

