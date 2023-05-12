The service of Capt. Douglas Peterson was honored and celebrated Friday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore, during a change of command ceremony.
The outgoing Peterson was relieved by incoming commanding officer, Capt. Shawn O’Connor. The two arrived at the outdoor ceremony via a helicopter piloted by Peterson.
In his outgoing speech, Peterson praised the Lemoore community for its pride and patriotism.
“I have really been amazed at how deeply the community, and I mean the broad community, is willing to work together, especially when COVID hit. We didn’t know what was going on, but towns worked together, as did the clinic, public works and security. The galley had to get meals to sailors that had to stay inside their rooms, isolated. It took a massive amount of integration and it’s that integration that makes us all better,” Peterson said after the ceremony.
Peterson has been commanding officer of NAS Lemoore since September 2019, providing leadership throughout the pandemic. He said that he’s proud of the base’s response to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns it caused.
“Once we came out of it, we turned everything back on very quickly and it was great to see sailors get back to actual liberty, actual face-to-face interactions,” he said.
Hundreds of people gathered in a shady field on a not-yet-too-hot morning to celebrate Peterson’s NAS Lemoore career and welcome his successor. Jets flew overhead, jokes were told, gifts were given and there was one special and unique guest — Chewbacca, of the “Star Wars” films.
“On my town halls, I had a paper cutout of Chewy in my office that was kind of an inside joke, initially, with the admiral, two admirals back, and I introduced him in the town halls and it became famous, so I had to have the real one come,” Peterson said of the real-life wookie attending the ceremony and taking photos with attendees.
Likewise, “Star Wars” helmets lined the tables around the stage where officials made their speeches.
Incoming commanding officer O’Connor is no stranger to the base at NAS Lemoore. Having served on the base since 2006, aside from two "quick trip" orders to England and San Diego, he has firm roots in the Valley, he said. His daughter was born in Visalia and he currently resides in Hanford.
“I’ve seen the base grow and adjust over the years, so it gives me a good idea of which way to take it forward,” he said. “I know all the challenges and triumphs."
O’Connor said that he has a few things on his to-do list already, including modernizing and upgrading the infrastructure on base, saying doing so is always a “constant challenge.” He also wants to develop some of the “quiet life” programs for sailors and their families, saying there’s “always room to improve on that.”
He also said that community outreach and volunteer work will be important for him.
“We’re looking to do a little bit more community involvement instead of just hiding behind a base, we want to get out there and be involved,” he said.
O’Connor’s first fleet tour was with the Red Rippers of Fighter Squadron Eleven, deploying aboard USS George Washington in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2006, he was selected to attend the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). He will now serve as the 27th commanding officer in NAS Lemoore’s history.
Peterson will undergo a year of training before taking on his next assignment, serving as the Naval attache’ to Germany, but not before the celebrations continued into the afternoon and evening at NAS Lemoore.
“It’s a wonderful day,” Peterson said. “It’s overwhelming, but it’s great. It’s just a lot of fun.”