The service of Capt. Douglas Peterson was honored and celebrated Friday afternoon at Naval Air Station Lemoore, during a change of command ceremony.

The outgoing Peterson was relieved by incoming commanding officer, Capt. Shawn O’Connor. The two arrived at the outdoor ceremony via a helicopter piloted by Peterson.

In his outgoing speech, Peterson praised the Lemoore community for its pride and patriotism.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you