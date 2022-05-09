The National Free Comic Book Day event in Hanford on Saturday morning at DJ's Collectible Shoppe on Irwin Street drew crowds starting at 10 a.m. The event continued throughout the afternoon with many enthusiasts snatching up their copies of new comics. DJ's also offered a deal — buy two action figures and receive one free. Actor Dominic Pace, who plays the character Gekko on the television series the Mandalorian was in attendance to sign autographs and greet fans who just wanted to meet him.
