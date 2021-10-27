Hospitalizations have made another slight drop, according to the Kings County Department of Public Health, but masking and precautions are still advised as pediatric cases have gone up.
At the Kings County Board of Supervisors' Tuesday meeting KCDPH Assistant Director Darcy Pickens went over the latest numbers regarding the situation for Adventist Health Hanford. As of Monday, Pickens said that there 46 patients in Med Surg and only seven in the intensive care unit. This is slightly down from the 51 patients in Med Surg and the nine in ICU last week. Of those currently admitted, 48 are Kings County residents.
According to the KCDPH COVID-19 website, there were 1,520 open cases of the virus in Hanford as of Wednesday, down by 15. Closed cases also jumped to 22.
But despite numbers going down, Pickens advised caution, especially with winter around the corner.
“We highly encourage those with symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19 to test, and please keep in mind that staying home if you are sick can help us all stay a little healthier this year,” Pickens said “The cold and rain have arrived, along with flu season, so [that’s] something to keep in mind.”
There were 470 new cases last week, and there was another slight increase in cases among the 0-11 and 12-15 age groups.
