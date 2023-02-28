A hydrochloride leak Tuesday morning prompted the brief closure of highways 43 and 198 near Hanford, but posed no danger to the public, according to the Kings County Fire Department.
The highways reopened at about 11 a.m.
County Fire was dispatched to 7979 Lacey Blvd., the address for Central Valley Auction, Inc., at 7:05 a.m. in regards to smoke seen coming from the area.
When fire officials arrived at the scene they reportedly found a substance later identified as hydrochloride leaking from a small tank.
With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, Kings County Public Works and Caltrans, County Fire closed off the area to the general public.
Kings County Environmental Health was also reported to be at the scene assisting first responders in the investigation.