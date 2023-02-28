A hydrochloride leak Tuesday morning prompted the brief closure of highways 43 and 198 near Hanford, but posed no danger to the public, according to the Kings County Fire Department.

The highways reopened at about 11 a.m.

County Fire was dispatched to 7979 Lacey Blvd., the address for Central Valley Auction, Inc., at 7:05 a.m. in regards to smoke seen coming from the area.

