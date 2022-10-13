What about Highway 41?

Getting from Lost Hills in Kern County to Paso Robles will be a breeze once Highway 46 East becomes a 4-lane divided expressway from US 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 in Lost Hills. Another five mile segment was approved recently by the California Transportation Commission.

By contrast Highway 41, connecting Fresno County, Lemoore and Visalia to the Coast has zero four-lane segments from Fresno County to The Wye near Cholame in San Luis Obispo County.

