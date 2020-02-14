HWHS Band Backers to host '80s-themed fundraiser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All of the money raised during the event will go towards helping Hanford West’s marching band, two concert bands, two jazz bands, percussion and color guard. Altogether, Ramirez said he has 140 students in his program.

The marching band had a successful year in field shows, placing first in in almost every competition they entered this season.

“It was a really strong season,” Ramirez said.

However, he said a full marching band season can cost anywhere from $40,000-$60,000 when you factor in the staffing, music, drill, props, food expenses and travel expenses to get into competitions.

While the school district is very supportive, Ramirez said having the Band Backers is so important to the success of the school’s band program. He said many of the students’ families also can’t afford to donate, especially when the students participate in other academic activities or sports.

Ramirez said the Backers not only donate their time, but fundraise to help cover costs not covered by the district budget.