Today, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement after her bill, Senate Bill 453—the Pandemic Preparedness Act was signed by Governor Newsom:
“As national leaders in innovation and technology, SB 453 will put our California State University System at the forefront of research on agricultural biosecurity,” said Senator Hurtado. “Diseases, pests and other contaminants threaten the integrity, reliability and sustainability of our food systems, which if left unchecked, threaten human health. The Governor’s signature of the Pandemic Preparedness Act, is the first step towards the adoption of a One Health research approach recognizing that the health of humans are closely tied to the health of our environment and animals.”
“I am continually impressed by the level of Ag research that comes out of Fresno State,” said Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno.) “This bill will fund continued research that is absolutely necessary in ensuring the safety and security of our food supply.”
California’s agricultural activity represents a $50 billion industry. This activity produces more than half of the nation’s fruits, vegetables and nuts. The CDC estimates that 3 out of 4 emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals, and that there are currently 1.6 million undiscovered viruses circulating in the animal population. At least half of those diseases have the potential to spread to humans, demonstrating the urgency and importance of having a better understanding of animal and plant health in our State.
SB 453 lays the ground work to ensure California and the Nation are better prepared for the next global pandemic by directing grants from the fund established in the bill to the CSU Agricultural Research Institute. The institute includes CSU Chico, CSU Fresno, CSU Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CSU Monterey and CSU Humboldt. The mission of the CSU Agricultural Institute, through the collaboration of Colleges of Agricultures and allied disciplines across the CSU, is to conduct applied research to ensure the sustainability of California agriculture.
