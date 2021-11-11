Wednesday, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) announced she will partner with the Kings County Firefighters to collect shoes for foster children under care of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kings County.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Kings County firefighters to collect shoes for foster children this year,” said Senator Hurtado. "Children have faced unprecedented challenges and stressors during the last couple of years. Foster children have faced an undue burden of these challenges and stressors. If we can prevent even one child from stress and worry about going to school wearing shoes that are too small, or playing sports with worn tread, this drive will have been successful.”
“As fire fighters, we stand in service to this area that bears its name from royalty,” said Matt Sanfilippo, President of IAFF Local 3747. “In our hearts and in our actions, the children of this community are royal and it is an honor work alongside organizations throughout Kings County serving, supporting, and advancing the future of our home, it’s youth. IAFF Local 3747 takes pride in championing the mission of our growing department with ‘compassion, commitment, and excellence.’ We have and will continue to seek ways we as an organization can not only provide for the emergency service needs of the citizens of Kings County, but also how we can collectively engage, use our strength, and our voice to meet the needs of our neighbors, our friends, and those we hold dear to our hearts — our royal kids.”
New shoes can be dropped off at the locations below through Dec. 10:
Office of State Senator Melissa Hurtado
611 N. Douty Street
Hanford, CA 93230
JH Tackett Marketing
329 W. 7th St
Hanford, CA 93230
Savemart store No. 36
715 W. Grangeville
Hanford, CA 93230
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kings County currently serve 52 children, and from July to September 2021, they have served 422 children in foster care. The goal of IAFF Local 3747 is to ensure all children in the care of CASA have a pair of shoes this holiday season. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kings County train volunteers to represent the rights and needs of abused and neglected children in foster care. CASA Advocates provide consistent adult support in a foster child’s life. CASA Advocates also relay information to the court, and help assist with informed decisions on behalf of the child.
