HANFORD — Hundreds of dressed-to-impress locals with their resume in-hand visited the Civic Auditorium Thursday morning with the hope of starting a new career.
For the 24th year, the Kings County Job Fair Committee held its annual job fair at the Civic Auditorium, giving hundreds of job-seekers the opportunity to meet with dozens of local, regional and even national employers.
“It’s nice to talk to people face to face,” said Michael Newman of Exeter.
Dozens of local businesses set up booths in the auditorium hoping to find new employees. The businesses ranged from government positions with law enforcement to other lines of work in broadcasting, the service industry, retail, construction and other lines of work.
Newman, who has been out of work since April, said that he rarely gets calls back after submitting resumes online and feels that having one-on-one time with potential employers in a job fair setting may make his search for employment more fruitful.
He said he spoke to a few potential employers that he feels would be a good match and hopes to hear more from them.
This was Newman’s first experience at a job fair and said he’ll take the experience he’s gained at use it later this month when he attends the Tulare County Job Fair.
“I’m using this as a practice run for the Visalia one coming up,” he said.
The Kings County Job Fair has been adding more job fairs to its schedule throughout the year. Formerly hosting just the annual fair in Hanford, the committee — which is made up of several local organizations — now hosts fairs in Avenal, Corcoran, College of the Sequoias and most recently a retail job fair held at the Hanford Mall. There are tentative plans for a job fair catering to those in the healthcare industry, which may be held early next year.
“Employers are starting to recognize the opportunities available through the job fairs,” said Laura Magaña, a compliance and standards officer with Kings County Jobs Training Office.
You have free articles remaining.
This year’s event hosted booths for jobs that would require a heftier resume and perhaps a college degree or two as well as sought-after entry-level positions perfect for those with limited experience.
“Our job seekers are coming in with a wide variety of skills and experience, so we definitely want to create events that appeal to all of our job seekers,” Magaña said.
Magaña said that 800-900 job seekers were expected throughout the day, though she added that with the economy being in a better condition than past years, that number could fluctuate.
Momentum Broadcasting, which airs 106.7 KJUG Country, Hitz 104.9, 99.7 Classic Rock and My97.5FM, was looking to fill positions on what may be two opposite ends of the resume spectrum. The broadcasting company, which was on the air live from the event, was seeking an account executive as well as two on-air personalities.
“We’ve talked to lots of people. It’s been a good turnout,” said Amy Kerhmeyer, the company’s general sales manager.
She said that the qualities sought for either of the on-air personality positions are dynamic personality and good radio voice. Applicants for the KJUG morning show should have on-air experience while a part-time position on Hitz radio doesn’t necessarily need experience and can be trained on the job, she said.
The timing for the job fair was perfect for local construction business, Hinds Construction Services, Inc., which celebrated its grand opening in Lemoore last week.
“It gets the word out there, so hopefully people will start lining up at the office,” Robert Hinds said.
The new business is looking for experienced maintenance workers with basic knowledge of the tools of the job.
“We’re hoping to find a few people out here,” Hinds said. His wife and business partner, Tanya, added that they hoped to fill 2-3 positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.