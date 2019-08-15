HANFORD — Hundreds of music fans filled the lawn of Civic Park Tuesday, braving heat in excess of 90 degrees to enjoy some country tunes.
Fans set up blankets and lawn chairs in front of The KJUG Concert Series stage on the steps of the Civic Auditorium.
Music fan Sheila Garner arrived early, setting up her lawn chair in the very first row, getting the best seat in the house. A self-proclaimed country fan, Garner said she was happy to be able to attend a free concert on a weeknight.
“It would be a lot better if I won those Garth Brooks tickets, though,” she said, laughing.
Attendees lined up at the KJUG 106.7 FM booth for a chance to enter a raffle to win tickets to see Garth Brooks in concert Thursday night at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.
Opening the concert was Country Showdown finalist Michael Walker. The musician introduced himself by letting the crowd know that he was playing on “his old stomping grounds.”
The artist grew up in Corcoran and described his band as “just some Valley boys doin’ our thing” as the audience cheered.
“I love the Central Valley. I don’t care what other people say. I grew up here and I love it,” he said in between songs.
Walker’s 30-minute set closed up with a soulful cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”
Next, up-and-coming country music artist Stephanie Quayle performed, leading her “little Quayles in training” in a dance party as she invited the children in the crowd to dance in front of the stage while she performed hits like, “Drinking with Dolly.”
Quayle performed for five former U.S. presidents (Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, H.W. Bush and Carter) as part of Deep from the Heart: Hurricane Relief Concert at Texas A&M University in 2017.
The night came to a crescendo with a headlining performance by Canadian country/bluegrass duo High Valley. Composed of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel, the band has won multiple Canadian Country Music Association awards and have been nominated for two Juno awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.