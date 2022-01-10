kings river bus 2

Teachers and faculty wave to students from a school bus outside of Kings River-Hardwick School in this 2020 file photo. 

 PARKER BOWMAN, the Sentinel

The foggy weather reportedly caused opening delays for students attending at least one local school on Monday morning.

If you're in the dark about whether your child's school is open, delayed or if bus service is in operation, check out the Hanford Sentinel's list of phone numbers to call and some websites to visit for information about local school closures and delays due to weather problems and other issues that might arise.

Armona Union Elementary School District

(559) 583-5000

www.auesd.com

Central Union Elementary School District

(559) 924-3405

Corcoran Unified School District

(559) 992-8881

Hanford Elementary School District

(559) 585-3600

www.hanfordesd.org

Hanford Joint Union School District

(559) 583-5901

Island Union School District

(559) 924-6424

www.island.k12.ca.us

Kings River-Hardwick School District

(559) 584-4475

www.kingsriverhardwick.com

Kit Carson School District

(559) 582-2843

Lakeside Union Elementary School District

(559) 582-2843

www.lakeside.k12.ca.us

Lemoore Elementary School District

(559) 924-6800

Lemoore Union High School District

(559) 924-6610

Pioneer Union Elementary School District

(559) 585-2400

Reef-Sunset Unified School District

(559) 386-9083

