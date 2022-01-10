The foggy weather reportedly caused opening delays for students attending at least one local school on Monday morning.
If you're in the dark about whether your child's school is open, delayed or if bus service is in operation, check out the Hanford Sentinel's list of phone numbers to call and some websites to visit for information about local school closures and delays due to weather problems and other issues that might arise.
Armona Union Elementary School District
(559) 583-5000
Central Union Elementary School District
(559) 924-3405
Corcoran Unified School District
(559) 992-8881
Hanford Elementary School District
(559) 585-3600
Hanford Joint Union School District
(559) 583-5901
Island Union School District
(559) 924-6424
Kings River-Hardwick School District
(559) 584-4475
Kit Carson School District
(559) 582-2843
Lakeside Union Elementary School District
(559) 582-2843
Lemoore Elementary School District
(559) 924-6800
Lemoore Union High School District
(559) 924-6610
Pioneer Union Elementary School District
(559) 585-2400
Reef-Sunset Unified School District
(559) 386-9083
