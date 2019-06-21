HANFORD — A new Hanford clothing shop is dedicated to helping shoppers find their perfect “hot mess” look.
The Hot Mess Boutique celebrated its grand opening this week at 423 W. 4th St. in Hanford.
Owner Angela Sylvester starting selling custom clothing and second-hand apparel online and at various local events including Main Street Hanford’s Thursday Night Market Place and Lemoore’s Central California Pizza Festival and Lemoore Days about a year and a half ago. It was only recently that she got the idea to open a permanent brick-and-mortar location.
“I just stumbled into it,” Sylvester said.
Realizing she needed more space to house her wares, she rented out the 4th Street location as a warehouse, not thinking it would eventually become her storefront.
“My best friend said, ‘you have enough product to open a store, so just open one – or stop buying,’ ” Sylvester said. “But I can’t stop buying. I see beautiful things that I think other people will like so I buy them or design them.”
Sylvester hosted the grand opening on Monday, accompanied by representatives from Main Street Hanford and the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce.
The Hot Mess Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The express version of the boutique will remain open at the Thursday Night Marketplace downtown through the summer, Sylvester said.
The store features a variety of apparel, the most popular pieces are the athletic wear, including yoga pants and leggings, Sylvester said. Her custom designs range from farm life designs to cute animals, humorous sayings and superhero designs. The store also carries casual wear, accessories, hats, socks, shoes, bags and other items.
Originally from Laton, Sylvester had a career in nursing for over a decade, but always wanted to follow her dream of designing and selling apparel.
“It just kind of took over so I didn’t have much time to devote to my nursing stuff, so I had to retire,” she said. “Well not really had to, but if I wanted to do this [the Hot Mess Boutique] full time, I’d have to make a decision.”
She began by selling second-hand items and used apparel curated from various sources, including yard and estate sales, online at https://www.etsy.com/shop/sylvestersgoodies.
“We played storage wars a few times. My husband really likes doing that,” she said.
About six months ago, she started designing her own clothing, starting with a sunflower design that has proven popular with customers, she said. Her goal is to eventually only carry her own designs and apparel, made completely in the shop.
She estimates that the shop currently consists of about one third her own designs, one third designs from other artists and the rest from various sources.
The Hot Mess Boutique can be found on Instagram at @HotMessBoutiqueCali and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hotmessleggings.
