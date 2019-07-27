HANFORD – Beer mugs will “Namaste” frosty at Hop Forged Brewing Company during its first Beer Yoga class next week.
From 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Jeremy “Dr. Mac” McMullen of Mac Yoga will lead a yoga class with a frosty cold chaser.
“I’m a professional beer drinker and have been for years,” McMullen said. “Yoga is fun and good for you, so why not combine the two?”
McMullen is a Navy veteran and has doctorate in organizational leadership. He and his wife, Tami, teach classes at their studio, located at 314 N. Irwin St., Hanford.
The idea to combine the practice of yoga with “eight fluid ounces of deliciousness” is to provide a social buffer for those who are curious about yoga, but shy or apprehensive about trying it for the first time.
McMullen added that it can be hard to get motivated to put in hard work on a yoga mat, especially if one doesn’t lead an active lifestyle, so the promise of a sudsy snack can make the medicine of yoga go down a little easier.
“The students will have to work. Just like brewing beer, it takes a lot of energy to get anything out of it and we’ll be working to move energy throughout our bodies,” he said.
McMullen said he came to yoga later in life after “being sick and tired of being sick and tired.
“I still may be old and fat but now I’m strong,” he said.
The practice of yoga has yielded benefits, he said, in that his joints are stronger and it has eased his chronic back pain.
The event may become a regular occurrence, McMullen said.
Attendees are asked to come about 15 minutes early to pick out a spot and to select their pint of beer, which they can sip on during class.
Tickets, limited to 25 spots, run $15 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-yoga-tickets-64204113231.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward tickets on Hop Forged “Buy a First Responder a Beer” board.
For more about Mac Yoga, visit www.mac-yoga.com.
Hop Forged Brewing Company is located at 106 W. 7th St., Hanford.
For more information, call 559-670-3097.
