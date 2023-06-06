The Hop Forged Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Summer Kick-Off Luau Party on Saturday, June 10.
The brewing company is located in the heart of downtown Hanford at 106 W. 7th St.
Owner Brian Alves said he is excited to host the event.
“It’s our way of kicking off the summer now that school is done, it gives everyone something to look forward to, and it gets the summer started,” said Alves.
The event, which has free admission, will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until midnight.
The brewing company will unveil its special beer release for the summer, the Pina Colada Milkshake IPA.
“It’s going to be the third release of that beer, it’s always been a pretty popular beer,” said Alves.
Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to buy food from Ono Grindz Hawaiian BBQ, which will be catering throughout the event.
The brewing company will be hosting live music starting at 7 p.m.
“We'll be having Jeff Stemple performing acoustic covers, he's a local guy out of Madera,” said Alves.
Stemple will be covering acoustic covers of hits and one-hit wonders from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, according to Alves.
Alves notes that the event will serve as a meeting place for locals to gather with friends and family and enjoy quality time together.
“If people are looking for something fun to do on a Saturday, we have a new beer coming out, we have a fun new slushie, which we haven't decided the flavor for, but it’s going to be something tropical,” explained Alves. “It’s going to be a great time, you can meet with some friends and celebrate staying cool.”
For more information regarding the luau party, contact the Hop Forged Brewing Company at (559) 670-3097.
