brewfest 2
Buy Now

The Hop Forged Brewing crew pours drinks at Lions Park during the Lemoore Lions Brewfest in this Aug. 28, 2021 file photo.

 The Sentinel

The Hop Forged Brewing Company will host a Backyard BBQ Party on Saturday, July 8.

Hop Forged is celebrating the release of its new beer, which was made in collaboration with the Madera-based, Riley Brewing Company.

“We partnered up with Riley’s Brewing ... their brewery actually caught on fire, and they have been rebuilding, so we teamed up with them and brewed a collaboration beer,” said owner Brian Alves.

Tags

Recommended for you