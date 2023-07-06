Hop Forged is celebrating the release of its new beer, which was made in collaboration with the Madera-based, Riley Brewing Company.
“We partnered up with Riley’s Brewing ... their brewery actually caught on fire, and they have been rebuilding, so we teamed up with them and brewed a collaboration beer,” said owner Brian Alves.
Alves described the beer as being very citrusy, adding that the flavoring was heavily inspired by classic West Coast beverages.
“The beer is going to be this juicy, west coast IPA, lots of citrusy notes, very mild bitterness, very palatable,” said Alves.
To celebrate the collaboration, Hop Forged will host a barbecue party. The event, which has free admission, will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight.
“So to celebrate we thought, you know what better way than to have a backyard barbecue-themed event, so yeah it should be a great time,” said Alves.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to buy food from BBQ Queen, which will be catering throughout the event.
Live music will begin at 7 p.m. and the Tulare Dust Band, a country, southern rock, and blues band that plays original music, will be on until 10 p.m.
“It's the brewing community coming together to celebrate this collaboration, everyone who works at Hop Forged will be there, and a couple of the Riley's crewmembers will be here, it’s going to be a good time,” said Alves.
The brewing company and pub is located in downtown Hanford at 106 W. 7th St.
For more information regarding the Backyard BBQ Party, contact Hope Forged Brewing Company at 559-670-3097.