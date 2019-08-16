HANFORD – A Main Street Blonde walks into a bar…
It’s not the set up to a joke, it’s the outcome of Wednesday’s beer-naming party at Hop Forged Brewing Company in downtown Hanford.
“We’re great at making beer but naming beers is maybe not our strong suit,” said brewing company co-founder AJ Soares.
Patrons were invited to the special event open only to ticketholders to drink a couple beers, enjoy live music and collaborate on a name for one of the brewers’ four “core” beers.
Soares said the brew masters are trying to get more creative with the names of beers, as currently all of their drinks are simply named after the type of beer they happen to be.
Each customer was given four tickets on which they could write their name ideas. Each of these tickets were collected and pondered by the bar’s staff who then came up with their favorite.
Main Street Blonde was the name decided upon at the end of the night. Other proposed beer names included “blonde ambition” and “platinum blonde.”
Hanford couple Gale and John Benton arrived early, the latter showing his support of the new neighborhood pub by wearing a Hop Forged T-shirt.
“It’s nice here. It’s not your regular bar. It’s a tap room,” John said, adding that he and his wife visit the proverbial watering hole about once a week.
“Downtown needs businesses like this to keep people in town versus going out and this is perfect. Fresno has breweries, Visalia has breweries and now it’s awesome having one here,” Gale said.
The Bentons were still mulling over a name for the blonde beer early in the evening, taking their time with the naming process and the beers themselves.
“Another nice thing about this place is that people come here to enjoy the beer not to get drunk,” Gale said. “You’re not going out to slam $2 or $3 beers, you’re going to enjoy the taste.”
Hop Forged offers beers exclusively made in-house. The taproom’s menu consists of four “core” permanent beers which include the newly-Christened Main Street Blonde, as well as the mandarina pale ale, the tropical IPA and the hazelnut brown.
The bar also offers a rotating selection of experimental beers designed to offer a bit of variety as well as test the tastes of patrons.
“We like to experiment with new recipes and see how well they’re received. If they do really well, people love it and they keep asking for it, we’ll make it a core beer,” Soares said.
The current experimental beers are the Belgian witbier and the American Hefeweizen. Currently, a seasonal oatmeal stout is also on tap.
The soundtrack for the night was supplied by local singer/songwriter Jonathan Gallegos, who performs under the name Village. It was a special night for the musician, whose new album “Breathe Out” was released that evening in physical formats and Thursday digitally.
Hop Forged opened in April at 106 W. 7th St. in the former location of Tequilas’.
