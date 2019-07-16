HANFORD — The Kings County Homelessness Collaborative met for the first time Monday morning and began its mission of addressing homeless issues within the county.
Much of the meeting was spent talking about the purpose of the collaborative and addressing its by-laws.
The Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the county-wide Homelessness Collaborative in March.
The purpose of the collaborative is to assess, advise and assist in the county’s efforts to address homelessness, develop strategies to meet future needs, and recommend policies, among other duties. The collaborative will report back to the board of supervisors.
Several residents attended the meeting to voice their concerns about homeless individuals trespassing on their private properties and even breaking into their homes. They said they feared for the safety of themselves, their families and their neighbors and asked for immediate action.
Edward Hill, Kings County director of public health, said he hopes the residents’ concerns will be addressed in the future, but clarified that the role of the collaborative right now is to coordinate services and resources that deal with the homeless population.
The collaborative includes 13 representatives from various sectors and agencies, including several Kings County health departments, the Sheriff’s office, Kings Community Action Organization, Housing Authority of Kings County, Kings Area Rural Transit, the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance, and the cities of Hanford and Lemoore.
Members voted Hill as chair of the collaborative, Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson as vice chair and Sandra Jackson-Bobo from the housing authority as secretary of the collaborative.
Due to a lack of applicants, three seats remained vacant on the collaborative in the areas of faith based representative, local business association representative and community district representative.
Along with addressing some issues in the collaborative’s by-laws, members decided to amend the representative list to fill the vacancies appropriately.
The collaborative amended the membership to have a school, school district or office of education representative and a representative with lived experience in the area of homelessness. These seats will replace the faith based representative and community district representative, while the business association representative will still be sought.
The collaborative set its regularly-scheduled meetings to take place at 9 a.m. on the third Monday of each month in room 505 of the Kings County Department of Public Health building, 330 Campus Dr. in Hanford. If the third Monday of the month is a holiday, the meeting will automatically be rescheduled to the Tuesday immediately following at the same time and place.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the next meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, August 21. On the agenda will be creating a homelessness resource inventory, reviewing the status of Kings County homelessness and coming up with a strategic homeless plan.
