Holly Blair found competent to stand trial

LEMOORE — After receiving a certificate of competency from a state hospital, former Lemoore city councilmember Holly Blair will now be able to stand trial on several charges stemming from a June 5 arrest in Lemoore.

Kings County Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade confirmed that the court reinstated criminal proceedings during a hearing on Jan. 30.

Esbenshade said a pretrial hearing is set for 8:15 a.m. on March 3 in Department 9 of the Kings County Superior Court.

Blair was first arrested in June after she reportedly drove through a Lemoore Police Department parking lot at high speeds, nearly hitting a crowd of people gathered for an event, and then led officers on a chase.

She was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police, reckless driving, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

She was released on bail, but was arrested for a second time the next month on domestic violence charges.

Blair served more time at Kings County Jail before she was found not mentally capable to stand trial and her criminal proceedings were suspended by Kings County Superior Court Judge Randy Edwards in September.

She was ordered to be admitted to an inpatient mental health program and transferred to the department state hospital in October.

