HANFORD —Inspire California will host its second annual Holiday Kid’s Day community literacy event at the Hanford Kings County Library this weekend.
This Holiday Kid’s Day will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14th at the Kings County Library Hanford branch, located at 401 N. Douty St. in Hanford, and is focused specifically for Central Valley grade school students from pre-school to 4th grade.
The event will be hosted by Inspire California in conjunction with the Kings County Library and the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum and will be similar to an event the groups hosted in July.
Inspire California is a community-based organization that seeks to provide comprehensive college preparatory counseling, mentoring and college campus tours to Central Valley high school students.
Holiday Kid’s Day will feature a variety of free children's activities, which will be facilitated by the Inspire California high school students. Activities will include coloring and reading circles as well as holiday craft making.
In addition to the various activities, each student who attends Kid’s Day will be able to pick two free children's books to take home with them as part of Inspire California's holiday book drive, which collected hundreds of dollars-worth of children's books from drop boxes across the Central Valley and one located in the State Capitol.
Tanya Russell, manager of the Kings County Library Hanford branch, said the library was very excited to collaborate with Inspire California for this upcoming community outreach event.
“After participating in multiple Kid’s Day events, it has truly been enjoyable and inspiring,” said Dulce Avila, a senior at Hanford West High School. “Not only do I get the opportunity to give back to my community, but I also get the chance to promote positivity and literacy to children. Kid’s Day is such an amazing opportunity for kids to expand their creativity.”
“Kid’s Day is always an event I look forward in participating in.” added Vivian Navarro, an Inspire California participant and freshmen at West Hills Community College. “Seeing the kids smile really makes my day. Giving out books and helping the kids create cool crafts is really special.”
Children’s books can be donated at donation boxes at the Kings County Library Hanford Branch and One Eleven Coffee at 111 W Seventh St. in downtown Hanford. Any questions about this event can be directed to Aaron Brieno at (559) 639-7364.
